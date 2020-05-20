His workout advice is measured as well. In addition the aerobic component—"12,000 steps a day whether you walk, jog, run, stair-step, pedal, just move your body," he says—he believes you can get a solid sculpting sesh in just 10 to 20 minutes five days a week by concentrating on two toning moves.

Day one, try reverse lunges and a frog crunch; day two, a hip thrust and a triceps push-up. On day three, go for an active clam shell and a side plank, followed by a pike plank and a Superman on day four and a good morning and reverse fly for day five. Start with three sets of 10 reps each, working your way up to five sets of 20 reps and, finally, seven sets of 30.

It's quick and attainable and designed for longevity. "Too many people are trying to do jogging in place and jumping jacks and sprints and huffing and puffing and they're exhausting workouts and they're like I've had enough of this," he explains of keeping his moves simple and brief. "I believe in being very strategic and methodical, strategic with what we do," he continues, "and your workouts are not how you're going to burn your calories. Your workouts are about toning, tightening, sculpting. That's it. You're going to get lean and burn your body fat through your step count and through your food."

So, what are you waiting for? Get to stepping!