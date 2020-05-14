Rihanna Jokes She "Lost" Her New Album as Fans Plead for New Music

Rihanna's fans definitely have a new album on the brain.

It's been more than four years since the nine-time Grammy winner dropped her last album, Anti. Since then, she's built a fashion and beauty empire, but to the dismay of fans, the flow of new tunes dried up. While the star did join N.E.R.D and PartyNextDoor on singles in 2017 and just this March, Rihanna's devoted fans, known as The Navy, have been basically begging for another album from the songstress.

The star has obviously heard the cries loud and clear and now seems to be having fun with her answers. Over on Instagram on Wednesday, she publicized her latest drop of Fenty sunglasses, but some fans were again focused on the music.

"WHERES THE ALBUM," one follower commented, which has since amassed more than 3,000 likes. RiRi's reply? "I lost it."

The conversation didn't stop there. When someone else commented, "DON'T DROP DAT ALBUM," the star responded, "Navy this who to blame right here look."