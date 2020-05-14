Just days after Cameran Eubanks announced she wouldn't be returning to Southern Charm, the Bravolebrity took to social media to address rumors about her exit.

In a lengthy note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV celeb shut down speculation that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had been unfaithful and set the record straight on the reason for her departure.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow however it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles [are] being written…some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote.

While the reality star said these rumors were "upsetting," she said they "sadly" didn't surprise her "as this is what reality television has come to nowadays" and was a "large reason" she kept her marriage "off the air."

"You must protect what is sacred to you," she continued. "Some things aren't worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight. I can't get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put [your] life on reality TV…and why I'm getting out of it now."