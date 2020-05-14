Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Slams "Fake" Cheating Rumors About Her Husband

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 14, 2020 5:31 AM

Cameran Eubanks, Jason Wimberly

Just days after Cameran Eubanks announced she wouldn't be returning to Southern Charm, the Bravolebrity took to social media to address rumors about her exit.

In a lengthy note posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV celeb shut down speculation that her husband, Jason Wimberly, had been unfaithful and set the record straight on the reason for her departure.

"I was going to make a kind statement about why I decided to leave the show tomorrow however it has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles [are] being written…some of which pertain to my marriage," Eubanks wrote.

While the reality star said these rumors were "upsetting," she said they "sadly" didn't surprise her "as this is what reality television has come to nowadays" and was a "large reason" she kept her marriage "off the air."

"You must protect what is sacred to you," she continued. "Some things aren't worth a big paycheck. What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight. I can't get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put [your] life on reality TV…and why I'm getting out of it now."

Eubanks then argued "drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television" and claimed that "sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created."

"Make of that what you will and consider the source," she added.

She then claimed her decision "was made and given to Bravo months ago and had absolutely nothing to do with ridiculous and fake rumors" about her marriage. 

"Please disregard any fabricated rumor," she wrote. "It's a ploy for ratings and that's it. Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me."

At the end of her note, she thanked the "genuine and kind fans," as well as the cast and crew she had worked with over the years.

The post came days after reports spread that Wimberly was having an alleged affair. While Eubanks didn't reference any specific reports in her note, she seemed to deny accusations featured in "fake articles."

Eubanks and Wimberly have been married since 2014. They share a daughter, Palmer.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

