Well, this is a first.

Bill Murray epically joined Jimmy Kimmel from his bathtub during Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Sporting a t-shirt, shorts and a beanie, the Groundhog Day actor enjoyed a soak as he caught up with the late night host.

"I'm doing pretty well but I'm in that funny moment," he said as he laid back in his tub. "I mean, I don't know if everyone is going through the same moment I'm going through, but I'm drawing my tub now and I'm having a little difficulty because getting the right temperature's always been a problem with me."

Referencing the lack of bubbles in his bubble baths, Murray continued, "And, for the purposes of today, I think it's kind of a celebration because I haven't seen you in a while, and you know, I thought a bubble bath would be appropriate. But you know how it is with bubbles; you can't snap your fingers and make them. They just come when they come. They're not in any hurry."