When you suspect that your deceased parents might have been hiding something from you, who ya gonna call?

The answer should always be Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), queen of repressed memories and parental secrets, and that's exactly who Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) ends up going to in tonight's Station 19 finale as she continues to unravel the mysteries surrounding her mother's death, like why her father would keep her relatives from her.

E! News has a sneak peek at the exchange, which comes in the midst of multiple crises, both personal and work-related. Pac-North is exploding, Sullivan is finally getting that risky surgery on his leg, and Andy's freaking the hell out about her dead father. We may not know what was happening at Grey Sloan during the Pac-North explosions, but at least Mer doesn't seem too stressed to help out a friend.