Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Kids a Bearded Dragon, Because Why Not?

Can we add "Mother of Dragons" to Chrissy Teigen's resume now?

The Cravings: Hungry for More author and John Legend are welcoming a new member into the family for Luna and Miles to play with.

"welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!" Chrissy tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a picture of Luna with her new reptile. "we are gonna take good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love."

Before revealing the first picture of her family's new pet this afternoon, Chrissy had announced the news earlier on Twitter.

"yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now - I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," Chrissy wrote.

Miles will be turning 2-year-old on May 16, but looks like he's getting early birthday presents to kick off his birthday week.