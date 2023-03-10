This Affordable Amazon Swimsuit Is on Sale for Under $35 & Has Over 32,000 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Spring break is literally around the corner, and more likely than not, that means you might be on the hunt for a new swimsuit. If you're looking for an affordable bathing suit that won't break the bank, look no further than Amazon's adorable, flattering and budget-friendly suits. If you're looking for a standout suit among the endless finds, check out this Tempt Me one-piece that has over 32,000 people singing its praises.
Not only does it have the perfect amount of coverage, but the ruched material on the torso works to flatter and accentuate your curves. Plus, it's available in standard and plus sizes, so it's easy to find your perfect fit. The best part? It's on sale between $21 and $35!
Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit High Neck Plunge
Available in a whopping 45 colors and prints, this one-piece ranges in price from $21 to $35. It has a hook closure in the back and a padded push-up bust. Its ruched torso is designed to camouflage any lumps and bumps and its bottom is full coverage.
Why are reviewers obsessed? Here's what they're saying:
"I'm headed to a cruise with my husband and another couple and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy without looking like a fool. This suit totally did it for me!"
"Loved it! Wish had more boob support, but it could have been much worse! It was tight enough to give some body shaping support, quality material, and covered in all the right places. Very satisfied!! Much better quality and fit than more expensive suits that I've bought at popular brick & mortar retail stores!!"
"It makes me feel sexy and comfortable and covered up."
"I HAVE NEVER found a suit that provides so much coverage and is still perfectly flattering. I walked all around my house today in this swimsuit to see if it was going to ride up and it never did. I have a decently long torso and longer legs. The suit is more than long enough to fit and there is still a lot of stretch left in the suit. The breast pads are perfectly placed. The mesh between shows the right amount of cleavage to spice it up a bit and the ruching around the stomach hides anything you might now want others to see and provides a little hug to your tummy smoothing everything out."
"It was tight enough to give some body shaping support, quality material, and covered in all the right places. Very satisfied!! Much better quality and fit than more expensive suits that I've bought at popular brick and mortar retail stores!!"
Looking for more amazing Amazon finds? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon earrings for as low as $11.
—Originally published May 14, 2020, at 9:58 a.m. PT