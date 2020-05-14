This $28 Swimsuit Has 3,064 5-Star Amazon Reviews

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 14, 2020 9:58 AM
Summer is right around the corner, and more likely than not, that means investing in a new swimsuit. Amazon reviewers have been loving the one-piece swimsuit with a mesh cut-out below from Tempt Me. They say it's super flattering and sexy without being too revealing. It's available in standard in plus sizes, so it's easy to find your perfect fit.
Hear more about this beloved Amazon monokini ahead!
Available in a whopping 41 colors and prints, this one-piece ranges in price from $17 to $31. It has a hook closure in the back and a padded push-up bust. Its ruched torso is designed to camouflage any lumps and bumps and its bottom is full coverage.
Why are reviewers obsessed? Hear all about it:
"I'm headed to a cruise with my husband and another couple and was looking for suits that made me feel sexy without looking like a fool. This suit totally did it for me!"
"It makes me feel sexy and comfortable and covered up."
"I HAVE NEVER found a suit that provides so much coverage and is still perfectly flattering. I walked all around my house today in this swimsuit to see if it was going to ride up and it never did. I have a decently long torso and longer legs. The suit is more than long enough to fit and there is still a lot of stretch left in the suit.
The breast pads are perfectly placed. The mesh between shows the right amount of cleavage to spice it up a bit and the rouching around the stomach hides anything you might now want others to see and provides a little hug to your tummy smoothing everything out."
"It was tight enough to give some body shaping support, quality material, and covered in all the right places. Very satisfied!! Much better quality and fit than more expensive suits that I've bought at popular brick and mortar retail stores!!"
