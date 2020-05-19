So much can change in a short amount of time.

When Christina Milian welcomed her baby boy with Matt Pokora back in January, wearing a mask wasn't a thing and staying at home certainly wasn't an order.

But once the Coronavirus pandemic hit the United States this spring, everything changed for families across the country.

As part of E!'s Moms in the Moment series, Christina opened up about raising a newborn during such changing times. While there has certainly been some challenges, the singer and actress has found the silver lining.

"It's been an absolute blessing. I couldn't have asked for a better time for this to be happening to be honest with you. I think it was going to be more challenging if I went straight back to work because there would have been a sense of guilt that would really overcome me of not being able to have that time with my baby so this couldn't have come at a better time," Christina shared with E! News exclusively. "A week after having the baby, I was getting calls about auditions…and I have that hustle mentality in me and I don't want to burn out in doing too much."