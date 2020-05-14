A Top Chef camping challenge has sent the contestants into a tizzy.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's all-new Top Chef All Stars L.A., the remaining chefs are told that they'll be heading to camp for their latest challenge.

"Chefs, pack your bags. You're going to summer camp," a note from host Padma Lakshmi reads. "Meet me at Pali Mountain Retreat Center. Drive safe and I'll see you there."

Unsurprisingly, this invite garners quite the reaction from the group. Not only do the chefs groan upon hearing of the excursion, but they sound off on the activity in their respective confessionals.

"Like, the woods?" Stephanie Cmar inquires aloud.

"I want to cook in the city please," Brian Malarkey begs.

Lee Anne Wong is shaken up the most as she recalls the grueling outdoor adventure she faced during Top Chef Colorado. "Last time I went camping with Top Chef was 8,000 feet in a blizzard," she recalls. "Do I want another camping challenge? F--k no!"