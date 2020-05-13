The Office Mystery Solved: John Krasinski Has Pam's Teapot (Much to Jenna Fischer's Shock)

NBC

The mystery of who has Pam's teapot from The Office has been solved: It's John Krasinski.

Krasinski appeared with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast for the recap of "Casino Night" and revealed the props he has at home, along with a story about auditioning for the show with Fischer that he never shared with her before.

Regarding the end of the show, Krasinski, Fischer and Kinsey recalled the secret way Greg Daniels wrapped the show for the cast and how he stole the Dunder Mifflin sign that everybody did talking heads to. Daniels said he wanted the sign, but Krasinski had already taken it. "Literally, my brain exploded and I went, ‘That sucks, man. Whoever did that, that sucks,'" Krasinski said. "I lied to my dad! I lied to my TV creator!"