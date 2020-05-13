Ariana Grande Stands Up for Herself Against "Diva" Accusation

When it comes to the double standard of being called a "diva," Ariana Grande is fighting back.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 26-year-old Grammy winner tackled being called a "diva" and questioned why men are treated differently for the same behavior.

"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she's a diva.' And I was like, 'This doesn't make any sense,'" she told him. "If I have an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that's being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past kind of manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don't see that with men."

The star elaborated, "It's like when men express their opinions or defend themselves or are directing something and making notes on something, they're 'brilliant' and they're 'geniuses'...and yet, it's just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing."