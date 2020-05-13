You wanna be on top?!

Those famous words will remain apart of pop culture history, thanks to the hit competition series, America's Next Top Model.

But despite the glitz and the glamour the Tyra Banks run-show highlighted throughout the years, it wasn't always a fabulous experience behind-the-scenes.

Jay Manuel, who was the Creative Director on the hit series, is now opening up about his time there.

Speaking to Variety, the 47-year-old star got real about his most "uncomfortable" moments, being "scared to speak up" during certain situations on ANTM and his views on the show now, especially since it recently received backlash.

Before spilling the tea on his experience, he explained that he and Tyra aren't as close as they were before.

"Over the past few years, we've emailed," he shared with the publication, noting that the last time they ran into each other was at BeautyCon in 2017. "To be very honest, we really have no relationship to speak of, which is really sad."

However, he fondly remembered their special time together.