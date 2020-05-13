Yep, Dead to Me did that.

Season two of the Emmy-nominated Netflix dramedy ended with quite the cliffhanger. Lives are in the balance. Warning, spoilers follow!

In the finale, Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) were involved in a car accident with Ben (James Marsden). Judy and Ben seemed A-OK, but Jen, well, she's seen better days.

"On this show, we're trying to outdo ourselves but in a way that still feels grounded in this world. It was pitched pretty early on in the season that the finale end in that manner, and for me it had to sort of pass the test of like, is this really earned? Are we setting this up in a way that it can be as surprising as it is inevitable? creator Liz Feldman told THR.