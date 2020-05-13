by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 13, 2020 10:02 AM
Daniel Radcliffe's dream social distancing scenario is nothing short of magical.
While answering a round of fun-filled questions via text with theSkimm, the actor served up some major Harry Potter nostalgia as he made his way through the interview—starting with which Harry Potter character he'd want to social distance with.
"Who do I want to be quarantined with: Hermione, Ron or Hagrid?" he began. "I'm gonna say Hagrid. When things are bad, he's a good person to have around." Moving along, the former wizard tested his spell knowledge and weighed in on the Harry Potter spell he'd cast while practicing social distancing. After some careful consideration, he responded, "I suppose if there was some sort of teleportation spell to, like, get yourself from here to somewhere that is outside but also very isolated."
Still on the topic of the fan-favorite franchise, Radcliffe revealed how many times he's read the Harry Potter book series, telling the outlet, "Probably, I think I would have read each book twice, which, I mean is nothing compared to what people much less affiliated with series than me have read it."
Switching gears, the Miracle Workers star, who guest starred on The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, was also asked to weigh in on whether he'd rather "quarantine" with Kimmy (played by Ellie Kemper) or Titus (played by Tituss Burgess).
"If it's out of Titus or Kimmy, I would definitely say Kimmy," he said. "I would also throw Lillian (Carol Kane) in there just ‘cause I feel like you'd have a lot of fun with Lillian in quarantine."
Kemper recently opened up about sharing the screen with Radcliffe during her virtual visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she admitted that kissing him "felt so wrong."
"Oh my gosh, I kissed him multiple times, Ellen," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I felt so bad for him. Because A, I'm three times as old he is. But B, I was pregnant at the time of us shooting. And I just—felt so bad he had to kiss this old pregnant lady over and over again." The Office alum added, "And there was a moment when he, like, grazed my belly," Kemper went on. "And I was like first, it felt wrong, but I also... he's a trooper."
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, 1492 Pictures/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press, Fox/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
Radcliffe's Harry Potter-themed Q&A is just one of the many ways the actor has been treating wizarding fans in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he narrated the first chapter of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone audiobook in collaboration with J.K. Rowling. Each week, a new chapter will be narrated by a different celebrity Potterhead, including Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Noma Dumezweni.
You can hear the boy who lived's audio reading through Spotify and Rowling's newly launched Harry Potter at Home portal, where magic enthusiasts are invited to cast "a Banishing Charm on boredom" with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos and more.
