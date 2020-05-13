Why Baby Foot Is The One Thing You Need to Get Your Feet Summer Ready

by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 13, 2020 10:02 AM
If you've spent any time online scouring beauty blogs over the past year, chances are you've heard of Baby Foot... and if you haven't, now's the time to get to know it!
Baby Foot is like a pedicure in a box for a fraction of the price. $25 gets you two little plastic booties filled with exfoliating acids, moisturizing ingredients and "natural extracts" (whatever those are) that combine to eat away at your rough-and-tumble tootsies to reveal super soft skin. All you have to do is slip your feet into the "socks," sit there for an hour or so, rinse off the goo, and wait.
The waiting is the hardest part. You might think nothing is happening, especially when your feet look exactly the same even a week after the treatment... but then, like magic, you begin to transform. Your feet will start to peel a little, then a little more, then a whole lot. Some say they shed like a snake, others report leaving chunks of skin wherever they go until the process is done. So yes, it's gross... but also oddly satisfying, especially when you see the results. The skin on your feet will look brand new, like you've never walked a mile in your life. We tried it last year, and the hype is real. Now we won't start sandal season without it.
And that's exactly why now's the time to try this treatment while we're all stuck indoors. This way, you can shed with abandon and not worry about whether you can wear open-toed shoes or not... and by the time we all get to go outside, our feet will be ready for the season, soft and supple and perfect for sandals.
There's just one catch (isn't there always?): it's selling out everywhere. Luckily, the Baby Foot website still has it in stock, but who knows for how long? Shop below to get yours while you can, and join us in the joy of experiencing the weirdest and most wonderful metamorphosis your feet will ever know.
Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a week, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have baby soft tootsies (hence the product name) that are ready for sandal season.
