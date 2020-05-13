The coronavirus pandemic halted production on not just a number of fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and Law & Order: SVU, but also on pilots in contention for the 2020-2021 season, throwing a wrench in the traditional pilot season and upfront plans for broadcast networks CBS, ABC, Fox, NBC and The CW. But that hasn't stopped the major broadcast networks from already ordering shows for the new season.

CBS announced it was renewing 23 shows, including news programs and reality competitions, as well as ordering just three new programs: two dramas and a comedy. The CW handed our series orders to two projects in early 2020 and added two more in May 2020. The network previously renewed the majority of its line-up.