Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Is Publishing a Book—and She's Only 12

Congratulations are in order for Emme Muñiz!

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's 12-year-old daughter is about to have her very first picture book published. That's right! The book, titled Lord Help Me, will be released in English and Spanish on Sept. 29, 2020. The publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, announced the news on Wednesday.

According to the press release, the book was inspired by Muñiz's personal experiences with prayer. After learning about endangered and threatened wildlife in school, the young lady prayed to God for help.

"In school, I learned about sloths and how they're facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers," Muñiz, whose passion for prayer reportedly started when she was 5 years old, said via the release. "I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comfort."