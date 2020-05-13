Ariana Grande Crowned "Tatted Queen" by Demi Lovato as She Shows Off Her Ink

by emily belfiore | Wed., May. 13, 2020 7:50 AM

Instagram is into Ariana Grande's ink. 

On Tuesday, the "Break Free" singer's collection of tattoos received praise from her celeb pals after she posted a series of selfies. In them, Grande can be seen lounging in a crop top on her bed and flashing the camera a big smile. Visible in the shots were her the intricate tattoos that she has on her hand, finger and rib, including the stunning butterfly ink that she has on her left shoulder, earning her the nickname "Tatted Queen" by fellow musician pal Demi Lovato

"we stan a tatted queen," the "I Love Me" singer commented on the pic, followed by Tinashe, who wrote: "Love the tats sis." 

Over the years, Grande has expanded her ink collection on several occasions and loves to use tattoos as a means to commemorate special events in her life. After releasing her single "7 Rings," she got a small tattoo on her hand to celebrate. She also got tattoos in honor of her ex Pete Davidsonduring their whirlwind romance, including her "always" ink which now lives inside of the leaf tattoo on her ribcage that can be seen in her recent post.

The "Into You" singer and Lovato recently teamed up for the music video of Grande and Justin Bieber's social distancing-inspired duet "Stuck with U," where the Disney alum made a special cameo with her boyfriend Max Ehrich.

Taking to social media after the video's debut, Lovato shared a video of her and her new beau kissing and wrote, "Happy to be a part of something so special right now. Like really REALLY happy if you can't tell... #stuckwithu."

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, 2020 Grammys, Grammy Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Before confirming that they were a couple, a source close to Lovato and the Young and the Restless star shared that they have been dating for a few weeks and that they have been social distancing together.

"Max is very into music and health, and he doesn't like to party," the insider said back in March. "He is a good influence on Demi and they have a lot in common. They have a few mutual friends in common, but Demi has been introducing Max to her closest friends via Facetime since being quarantined. It's very new but they are definitely hanging out and seeing where it leads."

Like Lovato, Grande also confirmed that she was in a relationship in the star-studded music video.

For the big finale, she introduced the world to her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez and shared a romantic dance with the dancer-turned-real estate agent. 

"They run in the same circle," a source shared with E! News when the pair sparked romance rumors back in March. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

