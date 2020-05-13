Kristy Katzmann is looking for love—and a partner to have a baby with—on TV in Fox's Labor of Love. Think The Bachelorette, but with an eye out for family-minded men. Because of the whole baby aspect, Kristy and host Kristin Davis have to make sure the contestants are up to the challenge. Yep, they have to test their sperm.

"Part of this process is figuring out if you're all fit enough to be fathers. I mean that in the most literal sense possible. Waiters, please come in," the Sex and the City veteran says in the exclusive sneak peek below.

The reaction from the contestants ranges from laughter to, "Oh my god," and, "Y'all are ruthless."