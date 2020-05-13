Armie Hammer is living his best life.

On Tuesday, the Call Me By Your Name star debuted a new social distancing look on Instagram and gave fans a hilarious update on how he's been faring. Sporting a shaved head and a bold mustache, Hammer can be seen rocking a kaftan as he fetches himself an unusual breakfast.

"Day 1328 of the ‘Tine:" he wrote. "Cracked a beer, put on a Kaftan and fried up some Mac n cheese balls at 9:30 in the morning. What are you gonna do about it?"

As fans will recall, Hammer underwent a shocking hair transformation last month. After getting creative with his clippers, The Social Network star gave himself a mohawk and shaved his beard into a handlebar mustache. "Killing the game," he wrote on Instagram as he showed off his creation in a mirror selfie. It's also worth mentioning that he was sporting a fringed crop-top and what appeared to be bathing suit shorts.