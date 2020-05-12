The Flash Finale Ends on Quite the Cliffhanger

That was certainly not the Flash finale we were all hoping for.

In fact, it ended even worse than we expected, because we expected Iris to just still be trapped in the mirror. Not only is she still trapped there, but she might have also just exploded herself into a million tiny mirror smithereens. We can't actually be sure of what just happened to her, but she certainly did not get to reunite with her husband before the season came to a close.

Of course, this is entirely the fault of the pandemic, which shut down production a few episodes early, but that doesn't make it suck any less for those of us who were hoping to see Iris escape the mirrorverse before that neural dissonance really took hold.

At least Carver, the guy responsible for this whole mess, is dead thanks to Eva, the woman who is also responsible for this whole mess. But now Eva's got the whole world thinking she was the victim of an international crime syndicate, and that her husband was the one who rescued her before being murdered by Sue, and it just feels like Eva's not going to jump at the chance to help rescue Iris and Kamilla and Singh, ya know?