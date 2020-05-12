Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Latest Outing Is Making Fans Swoon

Nothing like getting some fresh air!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know the power of going out for a walk, especially as California continues to extend stay-at-home orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the dynamic duo were spotted on an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say they made fans swoon. The couple, who recently celebrated their first year of marriage, were seen holding hands, as they donned face masks and large sunglasses.

They also kept their outdoor outfits casual.

And while the Game of Thrones star or the Jonas Brothers singer have yet to publicly address the pregnancy news, Sophie's baby bump could be seen in the photos captured of their afternoon stroll.

The actress has been hiding her bump these last few months, however, her low-key outfit on Tuesday hugged her curves more than usual. She donned a short-sleeve hoodie that she wore over a long-sleeve tee. It was fitted enough that you could see her figure.