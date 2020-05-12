Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Latest Outing Is Making Fans Swoon

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., May. 12, 2020 7:00 PM

Nothing like getting some fresh air!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas know the power of going out for a walk, especially as California continues to extend stay-at-home orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the dynamic duo were spotted on an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles, and it's safe to say they made fans swoon. The couple, who recently celebrated their first year of marriage, were seen holding hands, as they donned face masks and large sunglasses.

They also kept their outdoor outfits casual.

And while the Game of Thrones star or the Jonas Brothers singer have yet to publicly address the pregnancy news, Sophie's baby bump could be seen in the photos captured of their afternoon stroll.

The actress has been hiding her bump these last few months, however, her low-key outfit on Tuesday hugged her curves more than usual. She donned a short-sleeve hoodie that she wore over a long-sleeve tee. It was fitted enough that you could see her figure.

Sophie tied her ensemble together with black body-hugging leggings and matching house slippers.

As for Joe? He rocked a bright red shirt that he paired with a black bomber jacket, denim jeans and sneakers.

Fans couldn't help but share their excitement over the Game of Throne star's baby bump.

"I was depressed but then I saw Sophie Turner's baby bump and now I'm cured," one user shared on Twitter.

"Sophie Turner being pregnant is the best thing that could have ever happened," another fan wrote. "A JOPHIE BABY."

Using a GoT reference, another person added, "omg sophie turner is pregnant yaass sansa secure your kingdom queen."

Just last month, Joe told Andy Cohen during an Instagram Live that it's "been wonderful" being in quarantine with his wife.

"I have got to ask her... I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people," he shared with the Watch What Happens Live host. "We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time."

During this time, the Jonas Brothers member said he's been trying to cook more for his leading lady.

"I am trying to get my British delicacies down," he said. "For us it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another."

Sophie expressed the same sentiments when she was interviewed by Conan O'Brien on his late-night show, Conan.

"I'm kind of loving it," she told the host. "Yeah, I mean I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. Just like, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

While staying at home has been a real treat for her, she explained her husband has been having a hard time. Even though she's an introvert, she said the singer couldn't be more opposite.

"Everything seems to be working out in my favor here," she added. "Joe's like a—he's a real social butterfly. So, I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me. So, it's kind of... like, prison for him, but it's great for me."

No matter their personality types, one thing is clear: they're enjoying this down time together.

