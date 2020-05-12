For Katy Perry pregnancy isn't all rainbows and butterflies.

On Tuesday, the "Fireworks" singer opened up about her mental health struggles amid the Coronavirus pandemic and her motherhood journey.

"sometimes i don't know what's worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm," she shared on Twitter.

If anything, this isn't the first time in recent days that Katy has been candid about her pregnancy. Over the weekend, she opened up about her hormonal changes and mood swings.

On Saturday evening, she joined in on SHEIN's Together livestream event, which raised funds for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

During the livestream the American Idol judge shared that she has about "five good days" and the rest, she finds herself in tears. "I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks," she said.