The Best Comfy Work Clothes That Still Look Polished

In an ideal world, you wouldn't race to put on a bra right before a Zoom meeting starts. Instead, you would already be wearing an outfit that's comfortable enough to work from home in but still looks professional enough for a video call. 

Below, shop these highly elusive comfy clothes that look polished enough to wear whether you're working from home or heading back into the office. We've found the cutest pieces from Everlane, Revolve and more to revamp your wardrobe.

Suns Oversize Shirt

How beautiful is this oversize cotton button down with embroidered suns? Best of all, it's not restrictive and is easy to pair a bralette under.

$154 Sundry
Saylor Lexington Sweater

This multicolored knit sweater is a stunner, and super easy to pop on if you catch a chill. We love that it's warm but still has bright summer colors. 

$220
$132 Revolve
Linen Joggers

Comfortable pants that aren't straight up sweatpants are tough to come by. Luckily, these linen joggers feel like sweatpants while still having a professional striped look. 

$35 H&M
Lou & Grey Tie Front Shirt

Lou & Grey is known for anything comfy, and this top is no exception. Its fabric has a soft washed feel, but it still looks like a professional button-down shirt.

$70 LOFT
Bali Wrap Maxi Dress

Feel like you're at the beach in this loose maxi dress. It's available in standard, petite and plus sizes.

$188 Anthropologie
Wrap Midi Skirt in Dutch Dandelions

This midi-length wrap skirt looks totally put together, while remaining super airy and comfy. The dandelions are a fun summer print.

$98 Madewell
Cloth & Stone Angeline Mini Dress

A simple dress such as this one is super quick to throw on but looks like you put in a lot of effort. 

$120 Anthropologie
Missguided Plus Wrap Jumpsuit in Black

A jumpsuit is also a quick outfit to throw on that requires no effort. This plus size one has a comfy fit that you can easily sit at a desk in all day long.

$45 Asos
The Linen Puff-Sleeve Top

Linen is a super breathable fabric that's easy to wear all day long. The puff sleeves and buttons on this top give it a professional feel.

$58 Everlane
Vero Moda Curve Linen Top With Volume Sleeves in Sage

This plus size, sage green linen top is also super cute. We love how it cinches at the waist and has buttons.

$51 Asos
Grace Karin Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants

These affordable paper bag waist pants have enough give to be comfy all day. They come in 25 different colors and prints—you can't go wrong.

$25 Amazon
Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

Between being made of a breathable linen fabric and being a one-stop-shop outfit, this jumpsuit is a must-have. Plus, its botanical print looks professional.

$50 H&M

