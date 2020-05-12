We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Before influencer was an aspirational career millions of girls would kill for, the modern equivalent of landing the job of Miranda Priestley's assistant if you will, Danielle Bernstein was one of the original fashion bloggers to help define the word.

Born and raised on Long Island, Bernstein started her blog We Wore What in 2010, when she was just 18, mostly just to document her daily outfits for her friends. But what started as a creative side-hobby turned into a full-blown career in the decade that's followed, with Bernstein amassing 2.4 million Instagram followers and launching a fashion empire that includes her own clothing line, collaborations with brands and major endorsement deals.

Now, the 27-year-old multi-hyphenate is adding author to her ever-growing list of job titles, with her memoir This Is Not a Fashion Story now available wherever books are sold.

And if loyal We Wore What fans who've been following Bernstein for years think they already know her journey from struggling sophomore to CEO, they are missing out on the inspiring story's best chapters.