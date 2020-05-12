by Lauren Piester | Tue., May. 12, 2020 12:23 PM
The How to Get Away With Murder series finale hasn't even aired yet and deleted scenes are already here!
Creator Pete Nowalk shared the first yesterday, which served as Matt McGorry's final scene in the series (via dream sequence), and we've got the second one today! In the scene, Laurel visits her father and asks him to testify against the governor in Annalise's trial, and he does not seem all that interested.
"Why would I ever do anything for you Laurel?"
I don't know, maybe to make up for ordering Wes killed and trying to steal custody of her baby and a million other things this man has done? But Laurel uses a different tactic.
"Because Xavier's dead," she says, telling him the governor did it and he has a chance to make her pay for that. Plus she'd really not like to go to jail and leave her son without a parent.
Nate already did his best to convince Jorge to testify last week, so maybe second time's the charm.
In the deleted scene Nowalk released yesterday, Connor dreams that he finds Asher in the kitchen, explaining the FBI faked his death and then coming at him with a knife.
In the finale, titled "Stay," Annalise discovers a surprise witness who threatens her case, while Connor tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan, and a lie between Frank and Bonnie threatens their relationship as the killer is finally revealed.
But will we finally get a definitive answer about how to get away with murder? We'll get back to you about that on Thursday.
The HGTAWM series finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. on ABC.
