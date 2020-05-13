Jason Barbagelott and Milena Mallory / CASETiFY
by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 13, 2020 12:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If your personal tech has been feeling a little bland and boring lately, fret not: Hello Kitty x Casetify is here to save the day!
The maker of superior tech accessories has combined forces with Hello Kitty to offer two purrrfect collections to dress up your tech. There's Apple Watch bands, Airpods cases, phone cases and more, starting at just $25. (Quick, someone alert Mariah Carey!) There's just one catch: the collab is destined to sell out fast, so you'll have to sign up for the waitlist to be able to shop once it goes live next Friday.
We picked out a few of our favorite things from the collab to whet your appetite. Check them out below, and sign up for the waitlist today!
On the outside, Hello Kitty stands on a backdrop of her name tiled in red, allowing for a peek-a-boo look at your phone's true color. But on the inside? A two-layer construction of qitech™ material that makes their cases drop test approved at 6.6 feet. So they mean it when they say their cases are real cute, real tough.
Did you ever save the stickers that came on fruit and produce, and stick them to your binder (or whatever)? This is the phone case version of that tradition, with faux stickers for bananas, avocado, lemons and more featuring our favorite cartoon kitty.
Sweet style is in the bag with this cute case, featuring Kitty peeking out over the edge of every other grocery bag in a tiled pattern over a see-through case that shows off your phone color.
Sometimes you wanna go simple, but you still want to make it yours. This is the case for you. Casetify will personalize the little name tag on this case with whatever 10-character name you want, so you can show your low-key love for Hello Kitty in your own unique way.
Get the full-on Hello Kitty grocery shopping experience with this cute leather case, featuring Kitty stocking up on essentials against the backdrop of soft poppy red vegan leather. (But fret not: it'll still protect your phone.)
