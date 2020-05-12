You're in trouble now, Dax Shepard!

If you follow Kristen Bell on Instagram, chances are you have noticed her husband's cast on his arm throughout quarantine. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tuesday, the Frozen star was able to answer some burning questions followers have about the injury.

Along the way, they realized that Dax may be a bit hesitant to tell his wife everything immediately.

"He went on an essential off-roading trip right when the quarantine began and it was by himself but he was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him but they were in separate off-road vehicles and he got to an edge of a cliff," Kristen began. "He's very embarrassed by this injury because the cardinal rule is you don't put your hands outside the car at any time—that's the only chance of injury."

The actress continued, "He was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out and the weight of his arm tipped the [vehicle] over. It did crush all the bones in his hands. Shattered."