Cameran Eubanks Says She's "Not Returning" to Southern Charm

by Brett Malec | Tue., May. 12, 2020 10:38 AM
Is Southern Charm losing one of it's stars?
Fan-favorite Bravolebrity Cameran Eubanks sent fans panicking Tuesday morning when she apparently revealed on social media that she's leaving Southern Charm and won't be back next season.
Cameran posted a photo on Instagram today with co-star Patricia Altschul and two men, writing, "Remember going out to eat with friends?! Can't wait until we can do it again. @pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!"
"Missing the show! When are you returning?" one fan commented. "I am not returning," Eubanks replied.
Fans immediately started mourning Eubanks' statement that she won't be back for a possible season seven of the Bravo reality series.
"what?!?! Say it isn't so!!" one person wrote while another shared, "you've always been my favorite and rewatching southern charm has been a great distraction for this Boston Nurse! The show won't be the same without you."
"That is upsetting! You were my favorite part of that show...kept everyone else in line," another user wrote as the reactions continued, "I'll miss your beautiful face and your effervescent personality. A true gem."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)
