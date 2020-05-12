Cameran Eubanks Says She's "Not Returning" to Southern Charm

Is Southern Charm losing one of it's stars?

Fan-favorite Bravolebrity Cameran Eubanks sent fans panicking Tuesday morning when she apparently revealed on social media that she's leaving Southern Charm and won't be back next season.

Cameran posted a photo on Instagram today with co-star Patricia Altschul and two men, writing, "Remember going out to eat with friends?! Can't wait until we can do it again. @pataltschul @eddieirions I miss our dates!"

"Missing the show! When are you returning?" one fan commented. "I am not returning," Eubanks replied.

Fans immediately started mourning Eubanks' statement that she won't be back for a possible season seven of the Bravo reality series.