Get ready for cuteness overload!

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of her daughter Stormi Webster taking part in the viral fruit snack challenge.

Instead of filling a bowl with fruit snacks, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star piled it high with chocolate. She then placed the candy in front of the 2-year-old tot and told her she could have three pieces once the makeup mogul returned from the bathroom.

"You're going to wait for mommy?" Kylie asked.

Stormi agreed. However, the waiting game wasn't exactly easy for the child. At one point, Stormi reached out for the bowl and lunged forward.

"Oooh! M&M's" she said while eyeing the sweets.

Still, she showed restraint.

"Patience! Patience! Patience! Patience!" the little lady sang to herself as a reminder.

When Kylie did return, Stormi jumped for joy and squealed with delight. The reality TV celeb then asked her daughter if she stayed true to her word, and Stormi assured her she didn't touch the candy. The young one was then rewarded with the mini morsels.