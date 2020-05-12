Hamilton Film Getting Released a Year Early Thanks to Disney+

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 12, 2020 7:09 AM
In need of something new to stream? Just you wait…
On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will be bringing the highly-anticipated Hamilton stage film to the small screen sooner than expected. The film, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.
Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City back in June 2016, the Hamilton film features the hit Tony-winning musical's original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as the starring role as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. Capturing the art of "live capture," as Disney referred to it, the film will transport audiences inside the coveted theater for a unique viewing experience by combining live theater, film and streaming.
"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."
Iger's statement continued, "We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned."
Equally thrilled to see the beloved play come to Disney+, Manuel shared a statement, saying, "I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought Hamilton to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it."
Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
The Mary Poppins Returns star also took to Twitter to relish in the excitement. "It's only a matter of time…" he wrote. "Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+. #Hamilfilm."
Like Hamilton, several other Disney blockbusters were made available through its streaming platform in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Back in March, it was announced that upcoming films such as Onward would skip their theatrical release and be added to Disney+ earlier than scheduled. As for films like Mulan, The New Mutants and Antlers, Disney announced that they would be given a delayed theatrical release.
Just last month, the original Hamilton cast reunited to pull off a heartwarming surprise during John Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News. Led by Miranda, the group of performers sang a virtual rendition of the song "Alexander Hamilton" for a lucky fan who was supposed to see Hamilton for her birthday, but was forced to cancel her plans due to the pandemic.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?