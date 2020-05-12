Tina Fey Tears Up Over Stunning Success of NYC Coronavirus Relief Telethon

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., May. 12, 2020 6:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Monday had a happy ending. 

As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, the Hollywood stars virtually aligned in honor of Robin Hood and iHeartMedia's Rise Up New York! telethon on Monday. Bringing together celebrities with New York ties, including Jennifer LopezMariah CareyBilly Joel and Robert De Niro, the event focused on uplifting and supporting New Yorkers that have been hit hard by the virus. 

The star-studded event simultaneously entertained and delivered on its goal. In addition to many moving performances, including Joel's "Miami 2017" as the Empire State Building lit up, the event raised some major money—$115 million. 

The amount was so stunning that host Tina Feywas overcome with emotion while announcing the finale figure. 

"Is this real? Ok. 115 million dollars. We did this! You did this! We are difference makers," Fey announced. 

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"115 million dollars—what a great day for New York," she continued while tearing up. "Thank you to everyone who gave and gave and gave from all over the world." Yes, we're crying, too. 

"THANK YOU to all who came together tonight to rise up for NYC," Robin Hood tweeted at the end of the event. "You raised $115M for nonprofits working on the front lines of our city's #COVID19 crisis."

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Coronavirus , Tina Fey , Charity , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.