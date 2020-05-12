Adam Sandler's daughter is his biggest helper.

During Monday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Uncut Gems star's youngest daughter Sunny, 11, adorably crashed his interview to walk host Jimmy Kimmel through her dad's recent grooming accident.

"I wanted to tell you a quick thing about my Sunny," he said while his little girl stood beside him. "I had a hair coming out of my ear apparently and Sunny told me about it. And she said I look goofy, so I went and shaved it. I took the razor I usually shave with and I went like this and then I came downstairs and said, ‘How's that, Sunny?' And she said, ‘You're bleeding.' Tell Jimmy what it looks like back there."

Taking over, Sunny continued, "So, it's, like—it's bloody and then there's a big gut." Chiming in, Adam added, "She says there's apparently a gut coming off my ear." As he explained more, the dad of two dabbed his ear with a paper towel to show Jimmy the damage. "So, you can see there's a little blood," he said. "But we're coming down, sweetie. Much better."