Lena Dunham Addresses That "Awkward" Kissing Photo With Brad Pitt

Lena Dunham is setting the record straight on that infamous Brad Pitt photo.

The Girls alum made headlines in July 2019 when she was photographed sharing an embrace with her co-star Pitt at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere in London. When the photo made its way online, it was deemed "awkward," but Dunham is telling a different story.

While on Watch What Happens Live on Monday night, Dunham cleared up speculation about the photo and her friendship with the actor during a game of "Spit on Pitt."

When talking about working with Pitt on Once Upon a Time, Dunham told host Andy Cohen, "Well, I actually had the pleasure of knowing him a little bit previously, so I wasn't going in totally blind. But when I showed up to set, I didn't have some major megastar part, I was in a really great ensemble of girls so, I didn't expect...I expected, you know, a friendly hello from Brad. And I think what happened was the best thing that's maybe ever happened to me."