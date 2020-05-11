Author Alison Roman still has a few things to get off her chest.

On Monday afternoon, the Dining In author took to Twitter to send Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo a formal apology letter after receiving backlash for her previous comments.

For a quick refresher: On Friday, Roman's interview with the New Consumer spread like wildfire after she criticized Chrissy and Marie's business empires. Soon after, Chrissy expressed how those words "hit [her] hard."

While Alison apologized to the Cravings cookbook author on Friday night, it looks like she's still trying to make amends.

"I need to formally apologize to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for," her lengthy letter began. "It was stupid, careless and insensitive."

"I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered vs. being uneducated and flippant," her message continued. "The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I'm deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie's expense."