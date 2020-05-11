Ben Platt Is Dating His Dear Evan Hansen Successor Noah Galvin

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are officially your next favorite celeb couple.

The former Dear Evan Hansen stars have shared that they've not only grown closer during the coronavirus pandemic but they've put a title on it as well.

While being interviewed for the Little Known Facts podcast with Ilana Levine, Galvin, who starred in Booksmart, shared that the two were dating. "I asked him this morning, I was like, are we allowed to talk about this?" the actor shared. "And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

The couple both took on the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony-winning musical. They're also not the first couple to have emerged from Dear Evan Hansen. For starters, Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also an item.

Of this, Galvin quipped, "I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected."