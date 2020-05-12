Home sweet home?

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Brie Bella finds herself frustrated with twin Nikki Bella for arriving earlier than expected at her home. With her home still not finished in Arizona, Nikki has become a constant house guest at Brie and Daniel Bryan's house, but she may be overstaying her welcome.

"What made you want to come in early?" Brie asks while unpacking groceries.

"I told you, because I wanted to beat traffic," Nikki responds. "If I left later…it would've taken me like, probably, eight or nine hours. I wanted to get here in like five to six."

Despite this explanation, things remain tense as Brie silently unloads groceries. The conversation becomes even more awkward once Nikki reveals that boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev is arriving from London.

Upon learning this, Brie asks if Artem's arrival means she has to take out blankets she's already put away in the guest closet.

"Well, I mean, I would like to have the full closet. Like, I had to bring even more stuff, 'cause now I'm in here for three weeks because of my house," Nikki relays. "Dude, what's your deal?"