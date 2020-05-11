It's about time to get Iris West out of that mirror.

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow night's finale, and it's making us even more concerned than we already were. Iris and Kamilla are trying to figure out how to find Singh, who is also trapped somewhere in the mirror dimension, and Iris finds that she can now occasionally read the computer screens and the thermal imaging maps on those computer screens.

Eva warned Iris of the neural dissonance that happens when you stay in the mirrorverse too long, back before Iris realized Eva's true plan, and Iris is definitely showing signs of it now if she can read those screens. Kamilla is not into the idea of Iris finding Singh that way, but what other choice do they have? Plus, what if Eva shows back up?

Let's all just hope they find Singh and get out of here quick, because we're not into the idea of Iris losing her mind before she reunites with her husband and team.