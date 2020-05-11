YouTube Star Corey La Barrie Dead at 25 in Car Crash

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., May. 11, 2020 1:05 PM
The YouTube community is in mourning after Corey La Barrie died on Sunday, May 10.
His mother and brother confirmed in separate Instagram posts that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on his 25th birthday. On Monday afternoon, his brother Jarrad La Barrie shared, "This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving."
He continued, "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department was unable to reveal the identities of the deceased and the driver, but confirmed that "a McLaren hit a street sign before crashing into a tree in the Valley Village neighborhood" on Sunday night. They stated the passenger has since died and the driver was taken to the hospital in "unknown condition."
Corey La Barrie instagram
Charges have not yet been filed, but TMZ reports that their law enforcement sources anticipate an arrest of the driver, who is reportedly Ink Master star Daniel Silva.
Numerous friends and acquaintances of the YouTube star have expressed their condolences to the La Barrie family on social media, including Rebecca Blackand Ethan Dolan of the Dolan Twins. In addition, some of the stars of the YouTube show Reality House spoke out about the privilege of getting to know the star. Ryan Abe wrote on Twitter, "From the tours, to the random videos we made, to our late night heart to hearts, I will never forget you. I know your saying was 'under appreciated,' but you are and always will be so f--king loved."
Corey will be most remembered for his YouTube channel, which garnered over 700,000 subscribers.
E! News has reached out to Silva's rep for comment.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?