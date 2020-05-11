For many, everything has been put on hold because of the coronavirus. Even weddings. Just ask 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Benjamin and Akinyi. The couple, who are still together in a long-distance relationship, documented how their handling the state of the world in TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, a new series featuring stars from across the 90 Day franchise taping themselves without the air of producers or crews.

Benjamin is at home with his son in the United States while Akinyi is in Kenya.

"You know, yesterday was the date we had reserved at the church for the wedding," Benjamin says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

"Wait, whose wedding?" Akinyi asks.

"Ours," he corrects her.