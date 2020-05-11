Shop This Summer's Prettiest Dresses Before They Sell Out!

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 11, 2020 2:54 PM

It may be tempting to mope around in loungewear all day, but slipping into a pretty sundress can really brighten your mood. Covered in the most delicate prints and made of the most floaty fabrics, summer dresses are a picture perfect outfit choice as temperatures heat up

Below, the summer dresses we've been eyeing from Revolve, Anthropologie and more at a variety of price points.

Saylor Julianna Dress

The attention to detail on this frilly pastel dress is so beautiful. It has an adjustable ruched skirt and embroidered eyelet fabric.

$275 Revolve
Fulton Dress

This dress may be midi length, but you'll be showing some leg thanks to a sexy slit. We love the sweetheart neckline and delicate floral print, too.

$248
$174 Reformation
Korina Mini Dress in Yellow

How unique is the shirred body of this pastel yellow dress? We also love the ties at the shoulders and bust.

$50 Princess Polly
Majorelle Evelyn Dress

We're obsessed with the midriff cut-out on this floaty terracotta dress

$168 Revolve
Racerback Dress in Coal

If you're looking for a super comfy yet flatting dress, this racer-back option is your best pick. It's made of a ribbed cotton and comes in two other shades.

$148 Sundry
Saylor Melody Dress

Check out the statement sleeves on this bestselling dress. We love its dainty buttons down the front and detachable belt. 

$242 Revolve
Hope & Ivy Plus Kimono Maxi Dress in Swallow Floral Print

How chic is this kimono-style maxi dress? It's available in plus sizes and has a flattering twist detail at the waist. 

$135 Asos
Maeve Dress

We love the detailed bodice on this dress. Paired with the sleeves tied in a bow, it doesn't get prettier. 

$248
$174 Reformation
Skylar Surplice Mini Dress

How unique is this silky printed dress? We love its wrap style.

$258 Anthropologie
Superdown Arabella Ruffle Mini Dress

You can't go wrong with this mini dress with a ruffle trim. If navy blue is your color, you'll definitely want to pick it up. 

$68 Revolve
Love Lane Mini Dress in Red

Between the square neckline and bombshell shade of red, we're obsessed with this dress. We're also digging the wrap-style front.

$49 Princess Polly
Wednesday's Girl Cami Mini Dress With Tie Front in Ditsy Polka Dot

This lilac sundress is super easy to throw on and run out the door. Its ruffle trim is super girly.

$32 Asos
Roseberry Mini Dress

We love the gathered bust of this pistachio cotton dress. Its seams down the front are also super flattering.

$50 Princess Polly
Tiare Hawaii Cheyenne Dress

If you're looking for a maxi dress, opt for this floral, off-the-shoulder find with a wrap silhouette. Its ruffled hem adds a girly flair. 

$108 Shopbop

