Shop This Summer's Prettiest Dresses Before They Sell Out!

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., May. 11, 2020 2:54 PM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It may be tempting to mope around in loungewear all day, but slipping into a pretty sundress can really brighten your mood. Covered in the most delicate prints and made of the most floaty fabrics, summer dresses are a picture perfect outfit choice as temperatures heat up.
Below, the summer dresses we've been eyeing from Revolve, Anthropologie and more at a variety of price points.
The attention to detail on this frilly pastel dress is so beautiful. It has an adjustable ruched skirt and embroidered eyelet fabric.
This dress may be midi length, but you'll be showing some leg thanks to a sexy slit. We love the sweetheart neckline and delicate floral print, too.
How unique is the shirred body of this pastel yellow dress? We also love the ties at the shoulders and bust.
We're obsessed with the midriff cut-out on this floaty terracotta dress.
If you're looking for a super comfy yet flatting dress, this racer-back option is your best pick. It's made of a ribbed cotton and comes in two other shades.
Check out the statement sleeves on this bestselling dress. We love its dainty buttons down the front and detachable belt.
How chic is this kimono-style maxi dress? It's available in plus sizes and has a flattering twist detail at the waist.
We love the detailed bodice on this dress. Paired with the sleeves tied in a bow, it doesn't get prettier.
How unique is this silky printed dress? We love its wrap style.
You can't go wrong with this mini dress with a ruffle trim. If navy blue is your color, you'll definitely want to pick it up.
Between the square neckline and bombshell shade of red, we're obsessed with this dress. We're also digging the wrap-style front.
This lilac sundress is super easy to throw on and run out the door. Its ruffle trim is super girly.
We love the gathered bust of this pistachio cotton dress. Its seams down the front are also super flattering.
If you're looking for a maxi dress, opt for this floral, off-the-shoulder find with a wrap silhouette. Its ruffled hem adds a girly flair.
