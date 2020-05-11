Read Leah Remini's Heartfelt Tribute to Late TV Dad Jerry Stiller

Leah Remini is paying tribute to Jerry Stiller.

The actor and comedian has passed away at the age of 92, his son Ben Stiller confirmed early Monday morning.

"I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben wrote to fans on Twitter. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry was known for his role as Arthur Spooner on The King of Queens, where he played the father of Leah's character. After hearing the news, the actress took to social media to honor the late star.

"I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather," Leah wrote alongside a series of photos. "I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together."