It's been almost three decades since Michael Jordan's father, James, died.

The 57-year-old basketball star remembered his late dad during Sunday's episode of the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

"He was my rock," Jordan said in a clip shared by CNN. "You know, we were very close."

The Chicago Bulls champion said his father used to "constantly" give him advice.

"I remember in ninth grade I got suspended three times in one year," Jordan said, "and my father pulled me aside that summer and said, 'Look, you don't look like you're heading in the right direction. You know, if you want to go about doing all this mischievous stuff, you can forget sports.'"

For Jordan, that was all he needed to hear.

"From that point on, it was like tunnel vision," he added, "and I never got in trouble from that point on."

Jordan's father was shot and killed while sleeping in his parked car at a highway stop back in 1993. He was 56 years old. Larry Martin Demery and Daniel Andre Green were charged with murder. According to The New York Times, Demery pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1995 and agreed to testify against Green, who was then also convicted of first-degree murder. Green has insisted he is innocent for years.