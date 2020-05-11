Stephanie and Erika

After Erika came out to her parents with Stephanie by her side, it was Stephanie's turn to do so over video call with her mom…except she didn't. She told her mom she had a confession to make…only to say it was that she went cage diving with sharks.

The two attended a party with Erika's friends and it went way better than the last time, but once they found themselves alone and talking about the coming out issue, Erika dropped a bombshell: She was in a relationship that was on and off for 10 years and the girl never came out, making Erika feel she was ashamed of her. Side note: Erika just came out to her parents, so she wasn't out then either, according to her.

Stephanie couldn't handle the relationship revelation—she thought they had been totally honest about their pasts before—tossed a bowl and screamed at Erika to get out. She eventually apologized for the bowl toss and said they were over.