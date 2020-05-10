Malika Celebrates Her First Mother's Day with Heartfelt Post

Malika Haqq is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her baby boy Ace

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy on March 14 and since then has continued to update her fans and followers on this new chapter in her life as a mother. 

This Mother's Day weekend the 37-year-old took to Instagram to share some heartfelt words about the joy the arrival of Ace has brought into her life.

"Grateful for the road that led me to you," she wrote, alongside a picture of her holding her beautiful baby boy. "God chose me to be yours and I am better because of you, Ace."

She went on, "Your spirit has given my life meaning and defined what love is for me, abundant & unconditional. It hasn't always been easy, but you are easy to love. You have the sweetest smile I have ever known. I look forward to our life—all the joys we will experience and lessons we will learn together. As you explore life innocently, I will always try to catch you before you fall and when you do fall, I'll show you how to get back up again."

Malika concluded her Mother's Day post, "I promise to guide you to no end... You are the vow I will never break. You are my person. I love you so much baby boy." 

