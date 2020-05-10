YouTube Star Desi Perkins Is Pregnant With Her First Child

It's a party of three!

Beauty guru and YouTube star Desi Perkins shared the sweet and special news that she's pregnant! This will be her and her husband Steven Perkins' first child together.

The 33-year-old star made the exciting pregnancy announcement on Instagram, with a short video clip of her showing off her growing baby bump. Moreover, her little one is expected to arrive during Libra or Scorpio season!

"PERKINS PRODUCE! Our best harvest yet," she captioned her Instagram post. "Coming October 2020."

Many gushed over the baby news and commented with heartwarming messages.

"Oh my goooooshhhhhh!!!! Congratulations," Christina Milian shared. "Omg congrats gorgeous," fellow YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous replied.

Kathleen Lights wrote, "Sitting here crying in my kitchen cause of @DesiPerkins new post and I just can't contain how emotional I am lmaooo."

Alissa Ashley expressed with a few crying emojis, "I'm so so so happy for @DesiPerkins Pleading face her fertility video/pregnancy announcement made my day she's going to be such an amazing mom."