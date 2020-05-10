Bad Bunny is the gift that keeps on giving.

If there's anyone we can count on to release hit after hit, it's Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

On May 10, the 26-year-old star surprise released a new album titled Las Que No Iban a Salir, which roughly translates to The Ones That Weren't Going to Go Out. Just two months after the release of his sophomore studio album YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny has chosen to bless his fans with more new music.

After all, while many of his fans across the world continue to hunker down at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic—what's better than some new Bad Bunny to jam out to?

Las Que No Iban a Salir is a 10-track album featuring Nicky Jam, Don Omar, Zion & Lennox, Yandel, Jhay Cortez and his girlfriend Gabriela.

As fans may recall, the young Puerto Rican star took to Instagram Live earlier this month for an impromptu three-hour livestream where he teased snippets of these unreleased songs to thousands of fans and followers that tuned in.